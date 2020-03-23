Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $4.16 Million Stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,080 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.21% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,319,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

