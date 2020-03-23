Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 98,339 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of GM stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

