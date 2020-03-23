Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $4.81 Million Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 1,841.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of SL Green Realty worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

NYSE SLG opened at $42.48 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $45.39 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

