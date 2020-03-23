Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 227,973 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,895,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,128,000 after acquiring an additional 546,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,931,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,640,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after buying an additional 404,615 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $1.97 on Monday. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $866.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.3305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 67.11%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.