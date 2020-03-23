Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 28,662.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,864 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 172,263 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,649 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $109,534.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 3,926 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $77,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,904 shares of company stock worth $12,476,266 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

