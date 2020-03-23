Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 3,817.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 135,498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.12% of PBF Energy worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 269,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,481,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Tudor Pickering lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 553,796 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $16,569,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,919,988 shares of company stock worth $47,931,232. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

