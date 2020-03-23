Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 124.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Motco bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

ETR opened at $77.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average is $119.55. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

