Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 832.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,972 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.11% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 612,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 200,705 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,458,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $11.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $757,593.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Lucey purchased 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

