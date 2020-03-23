Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 382.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 784.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 161,311 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 133.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

