Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Atlassian by 68.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Atlassian by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 132.4% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 104,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atlassian by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Atlassian by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Atlassian stock opened at $122.55 on Monday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $156.12. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -114.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.