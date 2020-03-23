Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $3.37 Million in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 201,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of Diamond S Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 73,972 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

NYSE:DSSI opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on DSSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.