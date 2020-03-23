Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Sleep Number as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $23.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. Sleep Number Corp has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.