Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.11% of Murphy USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 80.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $89.82 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

