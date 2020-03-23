Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 173,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of CareDx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 26.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,930 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,582,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,184,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,839,000 after acquiring an additional 514,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 374,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 340,797 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,597.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,390 shares of company stock worth $863,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

CareDx stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 0.96.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

