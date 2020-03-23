Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Skechers USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,479,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after acquiring an additional 59,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Skechers USA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Skechers USA by 2,957.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Skechers USA by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 475,716 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Skechers USA by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 597,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 244,891 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.46.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. Skechers USA Inc has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

