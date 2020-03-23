Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 21,702 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.12% of Regal Beloit worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,170,000 after purchasing an additional 69,979 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 12.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,365,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,744,000 after buying an additional 106,029 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 306,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,246,000 after buying an additional 40,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $90.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Stephens increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

