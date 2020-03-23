Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of Wix.Com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 551,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 102,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 623.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 180,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 155,925 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIX. ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

Shares of WIX opened at $97.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. Wix.Com Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $156.40.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

