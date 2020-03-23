Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 84,783 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

EEM opened at $30.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

