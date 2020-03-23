Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Canada Goose worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 504.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,101 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $44,224,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,480 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,520,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1,759.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 185,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 175,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOS opened at $14.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $342.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

