Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2,539.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,129 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.