Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 18,658 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,658 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.17% of Albany International worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,201,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,517,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.87. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

AIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

