Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 293,796 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 293,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of WPX Energy worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in WPX Energy by 456.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 711,859 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 27,573.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 747,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 744,488 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,778,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.91.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,426.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPX Energy stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.39. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

