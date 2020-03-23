Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 31,729 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,729 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 112,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,341,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,420,000 after purchasing an additional 48,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,374,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 122,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOLI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $593.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.11 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

