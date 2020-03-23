Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 41,181 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 41,181 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,314 shares of company stock worth $10,810,696 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

