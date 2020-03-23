Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 99,716 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,716 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.08% of BWX Technologies worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000.

Shares of BWXT opened at $41.12 on Monday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. The company had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,960 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

