Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $4.14 Million Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 161,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

NYSE BHGE opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.