Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 166,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of Teekay Tankers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 469,523 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $2,606,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $1,802,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 51,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DNB Markets cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

