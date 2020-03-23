Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 180,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of Verso as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Verso by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 297,542 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $396.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.87. Verso Corp has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $23.35.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.24 million. Verso had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verso Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

