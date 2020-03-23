Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 175,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 1.09% of Invacare worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Invacare by 591.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invacare by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

IVC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE IVC opened at $4.32 on Monday. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $155.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.72%.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

