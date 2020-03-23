Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Position in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 524,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.26% of Arcos Dorados worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,588,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 603,275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2,158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 513,752 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 667,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 363,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 194,423 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCO opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $730.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $754.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

