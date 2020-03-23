Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Lessened by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,076 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.05% of Marvell Technology Group worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.74. 945,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,109,035. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

