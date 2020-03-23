Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,075 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of Aqua America worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aqua America in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aqua America in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aqua America by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aqua America in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aqua America stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Aqua America Inc has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

