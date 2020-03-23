Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $5.38 Billion Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,128,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316,749 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.45% of Microsoft worth $5,382,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $137.35 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

