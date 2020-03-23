Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of Cable One worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cable One from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,606.67.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,270.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,612.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1,478.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.49. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $937.50 and a 12-month high of $1,830.50.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

