Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $2,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 40.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,973,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total value of $251,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,877.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $150.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.55. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.