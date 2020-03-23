Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of Jabil worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Jabil by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,854,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after purchasing an additional 306,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,811,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,872,000 after buying an additional 825,676 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,338,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,903,000 after buying an additional 456,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Jabil by 1,184.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,532,000 after buying an additional 1,127,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $626,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 307,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,741.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $464,790.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,555,806.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,657. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $18.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

