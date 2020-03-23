Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 35,489 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,489 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.09% of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 499.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,064,000 after acquiring an additional 69,602 shares during the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASR. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $84.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.70 and its 200 day moving average is $172.02. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $210.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.27). Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

