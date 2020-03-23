Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $146,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,230,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,536. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.49 and a 200-day moving average of $291.83. The company has a market cap of $212.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $210.00 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

