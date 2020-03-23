Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 143.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,861,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.83. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $210.00 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.33.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.