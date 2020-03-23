Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $266.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $266.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

NYSE:MA traded down $7.79 on Monday, hitting $203.63. 2,998,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,011,536. The company has a market cap of $212.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.83. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $210.00 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $10,214,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

