Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $285.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MA. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.33.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded down $8.12 on Monday, hitting $203.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,583,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,935. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $212.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,282,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.