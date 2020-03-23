MASTERNET 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $209.00 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, MASTERNET has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MASTERNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. MASTERNET has a total market capitalization of $3,554.73 and approximately $209.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 563.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.02625627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00187434 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH.

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

