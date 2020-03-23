Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to report sales of $231.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $173.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $995.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $811.30 million to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $840.70 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 239,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $479,464.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Singleton II purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,533,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MTDR opened at $1.72 on Monday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $180.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

