Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748,315 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 141,877 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.21% of Matador Resources worth $67,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

Shares of MTDR opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Matador Resources Co has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $89,910.00. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 239,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $479,464.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

