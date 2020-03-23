Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $171.00 at Deutsche Bank

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $199.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. Longbow Research cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.21.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $11.39 on Monday, reaching $137.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,648,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,806. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,417,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

