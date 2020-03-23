Medica Group’s (MGP) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

LON:MGP opened at GBX 94 ($1.24) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 million and a PE ratio of 13.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.20. Medica Group has a 52 week low of GBX 110.23 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22.

About Medica Group

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

