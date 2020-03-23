Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $13.46 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.