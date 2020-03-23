Melon (MLN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Melon token can currently be bought for $2.71 or 0.00041159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Liqui, Kraken and IDEX. Melon has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $22,412.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.02672541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00186131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bitsane and Kraken. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

