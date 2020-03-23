Melvin Capital Management LP Buys 1,800,000 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 450.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 2.0% of Melvin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Melvin Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Paypal worth $237,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paypal in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.26. 12,964,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,385,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.