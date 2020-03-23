Melvin Capital Management LP Has $251.76 Million Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Melvin Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282,038 shares during the quarter. FleetCor Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of Melvin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Melvin Capital Management LP owned about 1.01% of FleetCor Technologies worth $251,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 23,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 72,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLT traded down $15.31 on Monday, reaching $171.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,591. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.82.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

In other news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

